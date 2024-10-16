Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 22nd

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.