Wrapped Pulse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $450.45 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $450.45 million and $13.59 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,693,470,715,707 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,693,470,715,707.464. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005241 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $7,462,700.04 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

