W&T Offshore, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of WTI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $26,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

