XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.20 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $71,346.76 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00250940 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

