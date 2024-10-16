Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 3,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 115,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Youdao Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $594.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

