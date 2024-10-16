Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. TC Energy has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 146.39%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

