Zhang Financial LLC Invests $767,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

