Zhang Financial LLC Takes $233,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.