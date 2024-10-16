Zhang Financial LLC Takes $719,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WEC opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

