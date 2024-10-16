Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 511,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.18.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
