1,279 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,487,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

