1,377 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.98. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

