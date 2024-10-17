1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 487,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,988.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,991 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 0.4 %

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

