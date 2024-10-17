20,791 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 58,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.