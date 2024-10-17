2,914 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,952. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

