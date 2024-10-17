31,790 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.80. 535,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

