420,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,000. JD.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

