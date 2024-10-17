74,942 Shares in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Bought by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Franklin Income Focus ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,707. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

