90,235 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,767,000 after buying an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 220,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,494. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

