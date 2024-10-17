AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

