ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $29,714.47 and $3.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,561.74 or 1.00020908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00064778 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $28.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

