Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acelyrin traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 439,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,077,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
SLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
