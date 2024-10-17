Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRNGet Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acelyrin traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 439,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,077,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

SLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 69.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

