ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 211,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 73,077 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

