Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 36.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 861,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

