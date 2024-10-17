AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 18749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

AerCap Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

