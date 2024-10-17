Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Affimed Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFMD

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.