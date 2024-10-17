Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Aflac by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,810,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.76. 59,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,211. Aflac has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

