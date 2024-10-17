Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agape ATP Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50. Agape ATP has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 83.32% and a negative net margin of 177.43%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

