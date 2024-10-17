Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

