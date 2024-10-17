Albertsons Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

