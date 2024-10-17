Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $529.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.53 and its 200 day moving average is $467.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

