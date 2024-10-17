Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

