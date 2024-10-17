Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,384.32 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $811.42 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,350.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,301.19.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,448.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,472 shares of company stock worth $23,941,840 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

