Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 239790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

