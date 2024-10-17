Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,085,479 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $844,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

