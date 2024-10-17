Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 1,715,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,911,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,282.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 335,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

