American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.12. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 8,202,545 shares trading hands.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

