American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

