AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,240. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

