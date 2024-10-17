Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 212,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,555. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

