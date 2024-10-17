Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,164 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $35,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 983,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 558,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

