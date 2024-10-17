Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,010 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

