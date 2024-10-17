Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $319.06

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $304.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.04. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

