Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accuray and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.15%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $446.55 million 0.41 -$15.55 million ($0.22) -8.30 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -1.98

This table compares Accuray and enVVeno Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -3.48% -33.65% -3.30% enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accuray beats enVVeno Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray



Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy platform, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About enVVeno Medical



enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



