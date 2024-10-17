AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.88. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 1,132,610 shares changing hands.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

