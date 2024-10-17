Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 465,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,744. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

