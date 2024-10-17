Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

