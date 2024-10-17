Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEU stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.