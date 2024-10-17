Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $358.48 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $363.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.