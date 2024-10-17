Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Update

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 199,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

