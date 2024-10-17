Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Update

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 199,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
